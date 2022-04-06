Dane Moore NBA Podcast: There Goes The Six Seed

On today’s show, we react to the Minnesota Timberwolves 18-point loss at home against the Washington Wizards and ask if this was the most demoralizing loss of the season thus far. With a real opportunity to make hay in the pursuit of the six seed, the Wolves got beat up by the size of Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford, continuing a year-long struggle for the Wolves against big frontcourts. In addition to discussing the loss, we run through where the Wolves currently sit in the standings and also reflect on what the return of Jaden McDaniels might mean.

The value lost in being the seven seed versus the six seed

Comparing this loss to the other worst losses of the season

The Wolves chronic problem of underestimating lesser opponents

More size problems: Porzingis and Gafford dominate the interior

Why the Wolves shouldn’t bank on generating turnovers in the playoffs

The return of Jaden McDaniels

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).