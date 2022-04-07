Report: Timberwolves To Re-Sign Greg Monroe

According to reports that surfaced earlier Thursday morning, the Minnesota Timberwolves are re-signing free agent center Greg Monroe for the remainder of the season.

Center Greg Monroe will sign a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Monroe had productive stints in Minnesota, Washington, Utah and Milwaukee this season, completing a 10-day with the Jazz on Wednesday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 7, 2022

As Shams mentioned in his tweet, the man known simply as “Moose” has bounced around the league this season, playing for not only Minnesota, but also Washington, Utah, and Milwaukee. Monroe played in just three games for the Wolves, averaging 6.7 points and 7.0 rebounds, but did provide front court insurance behind Karl-Anthony Towns and was a well-respected vet during his short time in the locker room.

While no doubt exciting, this was one of the lesser kept secrets surrounding the Timberwolves right now. Minnesota had always intended on re-signing Monroe; however, they had to walk a rather fine line in terms of making sure the transaction wouldn’t somehow throw them into the luxury tax, which would have then likely cost owner Glen Taylor (and new owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore) a chance at receiving tens of millions of dollars per the luxury tax payment system.

As the Timberwolves prepare for the postseason, here’s a look at their top five players in terms of playoff experience:



• Patrick Beverley (59 games)

• GREG MONROE (27 games)

• Malik Beasley (14 games)

• Jake Layman (9 games)

• Taurean Prince (6 games)



Pretty wild. — Kyle Theige (@KyleTheige) April 7, 2022

I’d personally be shocked if we see Monroe come play-in/playoff time, but it’s still a great move by Sachin Gupta to fill the final (open) roster spot with a productive player who also fills a specific need and can be a valuable asset on the bench, in the locker room, etc.

Welcome back, Moose!