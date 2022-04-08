Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Ant Goes Off For 49

On today’s show, we dig into Anthony Edwards’s career-high scoring night against the San Antonio Spurs and discuss the role a conversation with an assistant coach and the ability to get to the free throw line played in Edwards’s ability to dominate to the tune of 49 points. We also make the case for Patrick Beverley to make one of the All-Defense teams and discuss the impact the Greg Monroe signing could have on the Minnesota Timberwolves play-in and potential playoff run.

Ant finding a way to dominate all four quarters

The Wolves coaching staff challenging Ant to dominate

How getting to the free throw line more could put Ant on a different level

Pat Bev’s case for making an All-Defense team

The Greg Monroe signing and the role he could play for the Wolves in the playoffs

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).