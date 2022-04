The Timberwolves play-in fate has been sealed! They’ll face off against the LA Clippers at Target Center on Tuesday. It will be one of the most anticipated Wolves games in years. On today’s podcast we preview that matchup and what we’re looking forward to about attending the game. Also, Greg Monroe, A Minnesota Twins preview tailor-made for Timberwolves fans, a brand new segment, Robert Covington, a game and more.

