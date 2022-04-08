 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On The Clippers Matchup + Ant’s Big Night

By Dane Moore
San Antonio Spurs v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson of MinnPost to discuss Britt’s most-recent column previewing the Minnesota Timberwolves play-in matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. But prior to previewing the Clippers, Dane and Britt reflect on Anthony Edwards’s historic if not a bit overzealous 49-point performance on Thursday night. Topics today include:

  • Ant’s 49-point performance against the Spurs
  • How much should we care about Ant gunning for 50 points?
  • How many teams in the West are a worse matchup for the Wolves than the Clippers?
  • An extensive preview of the matchup against the Clippers
  • The importance of KAT’s offensive volume being high
  • Will Finch go with the same starting 5 against the Clippers? Who will be in the rotation?
  • The role physicality, experience, poise and Pat Bev will play against the Clippers
  • Play-in score predictions
(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).

Here’s Britt’s latest article for MinnPost that previews Timberwolves/Clippers next week:

