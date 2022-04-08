Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On The Clippers Matchup + Ant’s Big Night

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson of MinnPost to discuss Britt’s most-recent column previewing the Minnesota Timberwolves play-in matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. But prior to previewing the Clippers, Dane and Britt reflect on Anthony Edwards’s historic if not a bit overzealous 49-point performance on Thursday night. Topics today include:

Ant’s 49-point performance against the Spurs

How much should we care about Ant gunning for 50 points?

How many teams in the West are a worse matchup for the Wolves than the Clippers?

An extensive preview of the matchup against the Clippers

The importance of KAT’s offensive volume being high

Will Finch go with the same starting 5 against the Clippers? Who will be in the rotation?

The role physicality, experience, poise and Pat Bev will play against the Clippers

Play-in score predictions

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).

