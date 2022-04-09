Date, Time, & Line Set For Timberwolves/Clippers Play-In Game

While the NBA regular season doesn’t technically conclude until tomorrow night, we now officially know when, where, and who the Minnesota Timberwolves will play as they say goodbye to the regular season and hello to the postseason:

SCHEDULE UPDATE: The @Timberwolves will host the LA Clippers on Tuesday, April 12th at 8:30 p.m. CT @TargetCenterMN on TNT in the Meta Quest NBA Play-In Tournament. — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 8, 2022

The 2022 NBA Play-In tournament will kick off on Tuesday between the 7th and 8th seed in the Eastern Conference, followed by the 7th and 8th seed in the Western Conference. Both games will be broadcast on TNT, and because of this the Wolves will have a later than normal tip that night, with the game scheduled to start at 8:30pm CST (which should give everyone plenty of time to pregame).

As you know by now, the winner of Timberwolves/Clippers will officially secure the 7th seed in the Western Conference, and will then travel east to square off with the Memphis Grizzlies later in the week (or possibly the following Monday). The loser of Tuesday’s game will get a few days off and then host the winner of the New Orleans Pelicans and the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

Back to Tuesday’s game — according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Timberwolves are currently 1.5 point favorites against the Clippers:

According to DraftKings, the Timberwolves are currently listed as 1.5 point favorites for Tuesday’s play-in game against the Clippers. — Kyle Theige (@KyleTheige) April 8, 2022

When you factor in previous results from earlier in the season, current available players (i.e. a healthy Paul George), and the home court advantage for Minnesota, this line seems pretty spot on.

While it’s disappointing that the Wolves couldn’t win enough games to escape the play-in tournament this year, this next week or so should be extremely fun from a basketball perspective. I’ll be flying up for the week to cover the game(s), so if you’re attending Tuesday night’s contest, come say hello and let’s cheer on the Timberwolves as they look to advance past the play-in tournament and secure a spot in the NBA’s version of the Sweet Sixteen.