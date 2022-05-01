 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On Wolves Exit Interviews + Previewing The Offseason

By Dane Moore
Memphis Grizzlies v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Six Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson of MinnPost to discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves exit interviews on Saturday morning and to do a too-early preview of the offseason. A lot of today’s conversation is targeted at the Wolves most meaningful pieces, including D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Chris Finch and Sachin Gupta.

Topics today include...

  • Attempting to have a rationale conversation about D’Angelo Russell fit on the Wolves roster and what his future, being extension eligible, might look like going forward
  • Reading the breadcrumbs of Sachin Gupta’s comments about what the Wolves might do to the roster this summer
  • Chris Finch’s reflections on the season and what he might want in terms of roster tweaks going forward
  • Karl-Anthony Towns’ persona vs. on-court performance
  • The potential tweaks to Anthony Edwards’s role for next season
