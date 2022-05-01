Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On Wolves Exit Interviews + Previewing The Offseason

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson of MinnPost to discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves exit interviews on Saturday morning and to do a too-early preview of the offseason. A lot of today’s conversation is targeted at the Wolves most meaningful pieces, including D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Chris Finch and Sachin Gupta.

Topics today include...

Attempting to have a rationale conversation about D’Angelo Russell fit on the Wolves roster and what his future, being extension eligible, might look like going forward

Reading the breadcrumbs of Sachin Gupta’s comments about what the Wolves might do to the roster this summer

Chris Finch’s reflections on the season and what he might want in terms of roster tweaks going forward

Karl-Anthony Towns’ persona vs. on-court performance

The potential tweaks to Anthony Edwards’s role for next season

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).