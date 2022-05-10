Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Craig Kilborn Joins The Show

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Minnesota native and Timberwolves superfan Craig Kilborn to reflect on one of the most enjoyable Minnesota Timberwolves seasons in franchise history and to look ahead to what this summer and free agency might bring. The show starts as a reflection on the 2021-22 season and turns into quite the offseason deep dive on how and where the Wolves might be able to tweak the roster. Topics of the conversation include:

— Craig’s background growing up in Minnesota and falling in love with Minnesota hoops

— The environment at Target Center for the playoff series

— Comparing this season to the Jimmy Butler year

— Can KAT get back into the post and avoid foul trouble next season? And can he play power forward?

— The type of point guard Craig would like to replace D’Angelo Russell with

— Craig’s new podcast and YouTube channel

— Craig’s top-5 movies and shows of all-time

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).