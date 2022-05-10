Minnesota Lynx Sign Forward Rennia Davis to Hardship Contract

The Minnesota Lynx this afternoon announced the signing of versatile forward Rennia Davis to a hardship contract. Davis will be available for tonight’s road game against the Indiana Fever.

The move comes in response to F/C Natalie Achonwa suffering a right hamstring injury on this play late in the Lynx’s loss to the Washington Mystics on Sunday night.

The team has not announced a timetable for Achonwa’s recovery. However, considering they did not add a player on a hardship contract during Angel McCoughtry’s one-game absence for the season opener on the road against the Seattle Storm, this move may signal that the team expects Achonwa, who made the trip to Indianapolis, to miss multiple games.

Davis was rumored to have landed with the Los Angeles Sparks earlier in the day, but it turned out to just be a league mistake, as she should’ve been added to the Lynx roster.

Don't get too attached to Davis on LA's roster, as I'm told this is perhaps just a league mistake? Neat. — Kurtis (@fromkurtis) May 10, 2022

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft will provide instant help on both backboards, a multiple defensive playmaker, and hopefully a dose of pace and physicality on offense that this team badly needs right now.

Davis played a fantastic game in Minnesota’s preseason finale, dropping 13 points from all three levels — including the free throw line, from where she shot 4/5 — while securing 11 rebounds (five offensive), and coming up with two steals as a result of the aggressive, physical brand of defense that has been a staple of the Minnesota Lynx for years. She finished as an impressive +13 in 24 minutes.

Minnesota head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve will hope to see a similar performance from the former Tennessee standout as early as tonight, when the Lynx take on the Fever at 6 PM CT on Bally Sports Extra.