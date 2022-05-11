Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On the Four Wolves Who Made This Season

Dane is joined on today’s show by Britt Robson of MinnPost to discuss his most recent column on the four people most responsible for making the 2021-22 Minnesota Timberwolves season such an enjoyable ride. Dane and Britt then get into discussing the second round of the NBA playoffs, hitting on the four series currently in the balance.

Some topics today include:

— Why Chris Finch’s presence receives the gold star for individual who made this Wolves season so enjoyable

— Patrick Beverley changing the culture, and the risks overcome of bringing in a player and personality like Beverley brought

— Why the Wolves really are now becoming their own version of “Houston North”

— Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards embracing a pecking order that empowered each other

— Looking at the four playoff series taking place and pondering how constructing a championship roster has continued to evolve

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).