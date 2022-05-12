Minnesota Lynx and Forward Angel McCoughtry Agree to Contract Buyout

The Minnesota Lynx this afternoon announced that the team has reached a contract buyout with forward Angel McCoughtry.

The WNBA legend released a statement at the time the organization announced the buyout.

The former No. 1 pick missed the first game of the WNBA season due to a PRP injection that addressed soreness in her right knee, the same knee on which she underwent surgery to repair suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in a preseason game in May of 2021. In the subsequent two games, McCoughtry started in both games and played 12:51 and 6:52, respectively; she did not play in the second half of the Lynx loss to the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night.

“On behalf of the Lynx organization and players, I want to thank Angel for her belief in the Minnesota Lynx when she chose us in free agency,” Minnesota head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said in a statement. “Angel is one of the all-time greats in the WNBA and we wish her the very best.”

The Lynx signed McCoughtry to a one-year, protected contract in February. Her salary for 2022 was fully guaranteed and counted towards the salary cap, which is why she and the team had to agree to a buyout in order for her contract to come off the books and the Lynx to free up a roster spot.

Expect forwards Jessica Shepard and Bridget Carleton to see heavy minutes on the floor in the interim. Both players played all 20:00 of the second half against the Fever on Tuesday, and played quite well in a valiant comeback effort that fell short in the fourth quarter.

This story will be updated as more details become available.