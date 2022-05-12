Minnesota Lynx Waive G Odyssey Sims, Release Three Players From Hardship Contracts

The Minnesota Lynx this afternoon announced they have agreed to a “mutual separation” with guard Odyssey Sims, and have released guard Yvonne Turner as well as forwards Rennia Davis and Nina Milić from hardship contracts.

The moves come less than an hour after the team announced they had agreed to a buyout with forward Angel McCoughtry.

NEWS: @minnesotalynx Agree To Contract Buyout With Angel McCoughtry



Full Release: https://t.co/vgSyB0Qhpf — Lynx PR (@Lynx_PR) May 12, 2022

Sims was signed a little over a week ago, on May 3, in an attempt to remedy unsteady point guard play throughout Lynx camp that resulted in the waiving of one-time All-Star Layshia Clarendon and 2020 Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield.

After playing in the team’s first two games of the season — holding averages of 9.5 points on 30.4/25.0/44.4 shooting, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists to 2.5 turnovers, 0.5 steals and a block in 27.0 minutes per game — the former Baylor standout did not play on Tuesday night against the Fever and was not given a status designation.

Cheryl Reeve said postgame “Odyssey is handling a personal matter” and declined to answer any further questions about the topic.

Additionally, Minnesota released Turner, Davis and Milić from their hardship contracts. No information is presently available about whether any of them will be re-signed to standard contracts with the team. Given the absences of Kayla McBride (overseas commitments), Damiris Dantas (Lisfranc injury) and now Natalie Achonwa (hamstring strain), Minnesota should still be eligible to sign at least one player to hardship exception contracts after this morning’s signing of guard Evina Westbrook.

The Lynx now have two roster spots after agreeing to a buyout with McCoughtry and waiving Sims. Expect more moves to follow. When they come through, we’ll have the news for you here at Canis Hoopus.