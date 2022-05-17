Dane Moore NBA Podcast: The Playoffs Through A Wolves Lens with Jace Frederick

Dane is joined on today’s show by Minnesota Timberwolves beat writer Jace Frederick of the St. Paul Pioneer Press to discuss watching the NBA playoffs through a Wolves lens. Dane and Jace discuss continuing to watch these NBA playoffs with an eye on what is proving to work and not work in the later rounds of the playoffs and asking themselves how far the Wolves are from being able to execute those elements of playoff-level basketball.

Dane and Jace also discuss the success old friends Tyus Jones and Andrew Wiggins had and are having in a playoff environment. And finally, they talk about the Kristaps Porzingis for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans trade — how that’s helped drive the Mavericks to the conference finals and how a similar style of trade could be a path the Wolves could take should they choose to move off of D’Angelo Russell’s max contract.

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).

