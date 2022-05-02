Minnesota Lynx Sign All-Star F Napheesa Collier to Multi-Year Contract Extension

The Minnesota Lynx today announced that it signed two-time All-Star forward Napheesa Collier to a multi-year contract extension. According to team policy, the terms of Collier’s extension were not made public.

Collier is coming off another terrific season, during which she averaged a team-high 16.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals in a league-high 34.6 minutes per game.

All of those metrics ranked top 20 in the W. The former UCONN superstar is the only player in the league to achieve those year-long averages in each of the last two seasons, per Across the Timeline.

Oh, you know. Just a casual double-double for Phee last night.



23 pts. / 10 reb. / 8 ast. / 2 stl. / 2 blk. pic.twitter.com/xmC8RaTXTE — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) June 26, 2021

The 2019 WNBA Rookie of the Year has stood out as one of the league’s premier players on both ends of the floor since she was drafted sixth overall in the 2019 WNBA Draft, as evidenced by her 2020 All-Defense Second Team selection and top-20 scoring marks.

“I’m excited to extend my career in Minnesota and to continue working towards a championship,” Collier said Monday. “I look forward to joining my teammates and coaching staff for years to come.”

A member of the 2020 All-WNBA Second Team, Collier has been extremely dependable in her first three seasons as a Lynx. Collier has played in 85 career games for Minnesota, holding averages of 14.9 points per game on 47.9/33.0/82.8 shooting splits, to go along with 7.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in 34.0 minutes per contest.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Gold Medalist is one of four players in WNBA history to achieve those averages for her career.

“Since 2019 when we drafted her, Phee has been such an integral part of our franchise maintaining its championship aspirations,” Lynx head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said in a statement. “I am thrilled that she has elected to extend her contract to remain a Lynx and look forward to the years ahead with Phee as a cornerstone of the franchise.”

Collier is not with the team to begin the season, as she is due to give birth to her first child — a baby girl — later this month, and does not have a timetable for return.