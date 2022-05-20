Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On The Tim Connelly News + The Offseason Ahead

Dane is joined on today’s show by Britt Robson of MinnPost to discuss the report of the Timberwolves being in serious talks with Denver Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly to become the Minnesota Timberwolves next president of basketball operations above Sachin Gupta. Dane and Britt discuss what might be attracting Connelly to join the organization and where Gupta and Chris Finch mix into this context.

Additionally discussed is Britt’s most recent column on the offseason steps that can be taken to help sustain the success generated this past season. The focus there is on the D’Angelo Russell question mark that needs to be answered — in terms of a trade or contract extension — and also the lingering question of what the front-court will look like next season next to Karl-Anthony Towns.

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).

