Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast EP. 77 - Conference Finals Breakdowns and Predictions

On an all new episode of the Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast, hosts Doug West and Brendan Hedtke sit down to talk about the Conference Finals in the NBA Playoffs. In the Western Conference, we have the Dallas Mavericks trailing the Golden State Warriors 2-0. Over on the Eastern side of the bracket, Boston and Miami are knotted at 1-1.

The pair discusses the first two games of each series including top performers, underwhelming supporting casts, and game plan adjustments that have made all the difference.

Doug and Brendan also get into some talk about who are the best remaining players and coaches on each side. Has Steph Curry’s reign fallen to Luka Doncic? Has Jayson Tatum beaten out Jimmy Butler for the top spot?

The duo also discusses the meltdown that the Phoenix Suns had in game 7 of the second round against the Dallas Mavericks - a game in which Monty Williams decided to bench Deandre Ayton. They discuss how that will impact Ayton’s future with Phoenix and if he will be headed out the door to a new team.

After the debacle of that Game 7, everyone’s favorite Timberwolf, Patrick Beverley, joined a few ESPN shows to make sure that his thoughts were put out on a national stage. He did a lot of talking about Chris Paul and why he felt that Paul did not do enough for his team. Brendan and Doug discuss Beverley’s appearances and talk about the potential he has to be an NBA personality once his playing career commences.

You can find all that, and more, on the Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast!

