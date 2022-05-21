Who is Denver Nuggets President Tim Connelly?

Dane is joined on today’s show by Adam Mares of DNVR Sports, who has covered Denver Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly for eight years in Denver. Adam helps shed light on not only what Connelly has done from a roster construction standpoint with the Nuggets to who he is as a person and leader, and everything in between.

In this episode, you’ll be able to glean the Denver perspective of the move (disappointment), while also better understanding what Connelly’s strengths and weaknesses as a lead executive have been during his nearly decade-long run with the Nuggets, and what that means for the Minnesota Timberwolves and their fans.

Topics with Adam include...

— The Denver perspective on losing their chief decision-maker in what is likely the most important summer to date of the Nikola Jokić era

— How the rest of the league is viewing the tactics the Wolves are using to pry away Connelly, specifically using ownership stake as a carrot

— Is this a bigger loss for Denver than it is a gain for a divisional rival in Minnesota?

— Connelly’s background coming from a basketball family in Baltimore, Maryland

— Connelly’s track record of establishing culture and finding gems in the draft, and more question marks about his trade history and how it has played out so far

— Will Connelly influence the style of play? If so, how might we see that play out on the floor?

— Chris Finch and Tim Connelly’s personality similarities — how will that dynamic play out?

— How Connelly might round out his front office in Minnesota?

