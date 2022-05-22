2021-22 Minnesota Timberwolves Season Review Series

The 2021-22 Timberwolves season was one to remember, so let’s recap it!

From a blowout season-opening win over the Houston Rockets in October to Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards jumping on the scorer’s table after a thrilling play-in victory, to Karl-Anthony Towns postering Jaren Jackson Jr. in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs, and everything in between, this Minnesota Timberwolves season was one to remember.

Nearly every member of our Canis Hoopus team answered that this one was their favorite since then-NBA MVP Kevin Garnett led magical 2004 run to the Western Conference Finals.

This year’s Wolves played an exciting brand of basketball that created plenty of highlights, thunderous roars from the crowd at Target Center, and most importantly, a real feeling of hope that this fan base has been devoid of since Garnett was traded to the Boston Celtics all the way back in 2007.

The level of gratitude shared among fans — for...

Chris Finch’s genuineness and player empowerment

Edwards’ charisma and foundational talent

Towns’ relentless play, evident improvement on both ends of the floor, and 3-point contest title

Patrick Beverley’s crowd-rallying plays and trash talking

D’Angelo Russell’s clutch buckets and calming influence, culminating with a play-in masterpiece

Jaden McDaniels’ incredible two-way flashes and shooting leap

Jarred Vanderbilt’s endless, inspirational, and identity-building effort on a nightly basis

Malik Beasley’s back-breaking 3s and transition dunks

Taurean Prince’s 3s and defensive versatility

Naz Reid’s spin moves and poster dunks

Jordan McLaughlin’s table-setting and timely plays on both ends

Jaylen Nowell’s isolation bucket-giving exhibitions

Micah Nori’s legendary halftime TV hits

Dave Benz’s Ant facts

Jim Pete’s Inside the Play with Window Concepts segments

Rebekkah Brunson’s video board breakdowns

...and everything else this team brought them — is still palpable and will be for a long, long time.

Our team will be reviewing every player on the team and mix in some favorite moment pieces that you can find linked all in this steam, starting with Gabe Schneider’s review of Jaylen Nowell.

Simply click on the player’s name or the name of the topic (it will be updated as we go), or scroll down to find the article you’d like to read in the stream.

Tap into each piece and let us know what your favorite moment for that player was this season!

Player Reviews

