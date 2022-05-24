Where Do The Minnesota Timberwolves Go From Here With Tim Connelly Behind The Wheel?

Dane is joined on today’s show by Canis legend Kyle Theige to answer that question and discuss Monday afternoon’s breaking news of the hiring of Tim Connelly away from the Denver Nuggets and to become the President of Basketball Operations for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In case you missed it, Connelly agreed to run the Timberwolves front office and signed on with a five-year, $40 million contract that includes an ownership stake in the franchise.

Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez initiated the talks with Connelly, and Glen Taylor finished it off with a 4-hour meeting on Saturday. After some significant deliberation, Connelly agreed to come aboard. A major move for the Timberwolves. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) May 23, 2022

Dane and Kyle give their instant reactions to the news that has been percolating over the last week. Topics covered in the conversation include:

Minority partners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez walk the walk by converting on their very public big-game hunting quest to land a top-notch executive

Connelly’s offseason to-do list, including pressing questions about D’Angelo Russell, the supermax contract extension for Karl-Anthony Towns, and rounding out the team on the margins

Why the lack of long-term contracts on the roster outside of Anthony Edwards and Towns is more exciting given Connelly’s track record

Sachin Gupta’s role going forward. Is he a true No. 2 that will be here for the long haul?

The Finch and Connelly relationship — will it be an asset to the team moving forward?

The Wolves set up to have max cap space in the summer of 2023 and what Connelly might be able to do with that

How this addition signals the influence and likely long-term impact of the Lore and Rodriguez as owners, and how they differ from the ownership style Timberwolves fans are used to

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).

What to-do item are you most looking forward to see Connelly tackle?