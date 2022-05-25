Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast EP. 78 - What to Expect from Tim Connelly with Ryan Blackburn

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a massive move on Monday when they announced the hiring of Tim Connelly as their newest President of Basketball Operations. The move had been reported as in the works last week and came together, culminating with Connelly visiting with Glen Taylor. The move puts Connelly as the number one decision-maker in the Timberwolves’ front office.

Many wondered what would happen to Sachin Gupta if the Wolves ownership group brought in a new face. Well, according to the press release, Gupta is not going anywhere either.

“Connelly will work closely with Timberwolves Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Sachin Gupta, as well as Head Coach Chris Finch...”

Connelly previously worked for the Denver Nuggets as their President of Basketball Operations, a role that he assumed in 2017. He was with the Nuggets as their Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations for four years prior to that promotion.\

On today’s episode of the Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast, Ryan Blackburn, Site Manager for our sister site Denver Stiffs, joins Brendan Hedtke and Doug West to give insight as to what the hiring means for the Timberwolves.

Ryan graciously brings his wealth of knowledge and insight from his time covering the Nuggets.

The trio breaks down the move from multiple angles, covering a variety of topic, including:

Connelly’s history in front offices

His personality and demeanor

How aggressive he will be

His strengths and weakness as a decision maker

His success in the draft

What type of relationship he may have with Chris Finch

How he and Gupta can lean on each other

Denver fans’ reactions to the news

& more!

