How Can Tim Connelly Make His Mark On The Timberwolves This Summer?

Dane is joined on today’s show by our good friend Britt Robson of MinnPost to discuss Tim Connelly being named the Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations, Karl-Anthony Towns officially being named to the All-NBA Third Team, Malik Beasley’s future with the Wolves and what Andrew Wiggins is doing in the playoffs for the Golden State Warriors.

With Connelly being named POBO on Monday, Dane and Britt reflect on the process that led to the hire, as well as the dynamics with Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Sachin Gupta and Head Coach Chris Finch now that Connelly is leading the front office. They also reflect on how the leadership core has transformed from something very different (prior to Tom Thibodeau’s dismissal in 2018) to where it is today, just four years later.

KAT making All-NBA is a deserving and impressive accomplishment for the 2021-22 season. It also opens up the possibility of signing a four-year, $211 million supermax contract extension. The potential contract extension is discussed at length, along with other moves that Connelly could potentially make in his first few months on the job and how those may impact the Timberwolves franchise moving forward.

Finally, Dane and Britt discuss Andrew Wiggins’s success in Golden State reaching a new peak in the conference finals. A discussion about why this has come together for Wiggins in Golden State and why it seemed unlikely he would ever hit this level had he stayed in Minnesota.

