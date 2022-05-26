The mighty Minnesota Timberwolves have largely been applauded for their aggressive approach towards pilfering the Denver Nuggets President of Basketball Operations, Tim Connelly. The word on the street was he was on Marc Lore & ARod’s #Top5 list of top basketball execs. Well, let’s get to get the bottom of this whole situation by judging all of his decisions as POBO of the Nuggets from the comfort of our homes with...

Canis Pulsus Vol. XIX.

Canis Pulsus is designed to give our Canis Hoopus community a published voice.

A pulse, if you will.

We all know that if CH occupied all seats in the media, Tim Connelly would have already won Executive of the Year (again). So now is your opportunity to weigh in with your opinions. How would you grade each one of his chess moves in the past five years?

It’s a simple concept, really. Just submit your votes as honestly or sarcastically as you would like. All individual submissions will remain anonymous so no one will know if you were the one voter who gave TC an A+ for drafting Jarred Vanderbilt. Once the survey closes, the results as a whole will be published on Canis Hoopus and (in theory) be sent to Marc Lore and ARod to digest.

Canis Pulsus Vol. XIX - Tim Connelly Edition

Vote link: https://forms.gle/RzZJcdXhLKnctEJ99

*Voting ends Friday, 5/27*

Grade each of Tim Connelly’s major basketball decisions since he took over as POBO from June 2017. Do you think Tim Connelly is a top five President of Basketball Operations? My current feelings on the direction of the Timberwolves are...

Previous Canis Pulsus Results:

Canis Pulsus Vol. 1 - NBA Draft Edition