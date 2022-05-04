Thank you, Canis Hoopus.

After two unforgettable years, I have decided to step down as the Site Manager at Canis Hoopus.

Let me explain...

A little over two years ago, I was first approached about the idea of possibly taking over the lead role here at the site. More specifically, it was late in February of 2020, and while I didn’t feel ready nor deserving of the honor and responsibility, I ultimately said “yes” because of how much the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Minnesota Lynx, their fans, and this little community meant to me.

Some (real) personal news:



As of today, I am the new Site Manager at @canishoopus.



Since then, our little community has endured more than we could ever imagine — the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tragic death of Jacqueline Towns, the senseless murder of George Floyd, the 2020 President Election, the attacks on January 6th — the list goes on and on.

Mixed in between all of those events — at times — was basketball. While the significance of this sport never meant less than it did during the last two years, in a weird way it also never meant more, at least to me.

My first official article as Site Manager back in April of 2020 detailed why this site and this community was so important to me in the first place. It’s where I went to find meaning, to find purpose, and to distract myself from things much bigger than basketball. When my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer a year earlier, my immediate coping mechanism was to log into Canis, ramble on about some basketball-related topic, and maybe try to make one or two people laugh or smile.

Simply put, I needed a distraction from the real world.

Fast forward to May of 2022, and while the scars from so many of those real life events still exist, I’d like to think that our little group here at Canis Hoopus has never been stronger. Since I took over two years ago, our staff has grown from 4 or 5 writers to more than 20 regular contributors. Staff members have parlayed their experience and support from this community to go on to start their own podcasts, websites, newsletters, and a few have even used their exposure from our site to get part-time jobs covering various beats.

I cannot stress this enough — none of this would have been possible without each and every one of you reading this. The laundry list of historical events that have taken place over the last two years has only made our community stronger, and while the implementation of a new commenting software on the site did turn away a few of our favorite members, I’m proud to say we were the only team specific site on SB Nation that regularly hit over 1,000 comments per game during the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

As I wrote back in 2020, regardless of what happens on the court or off of it, Canis Hoopus has always been (and will always be) a platform for anyone to discuss anything, whether it be recipes, statistics, pop culture, mental health, politics, etc. — the same topics members of any neighborhood or community would prioritize.

I’d like to take this time to thank a few people on my way out, including John Meyer, Eric Goldman, and Seth Pollack for giving a random kid from North Dakota a chance to chase his dreams. I also want to thank Mike O’Hagan for agreeing back in spring of 2020 to be my sidekick throughout all of this, and helping me edit, publish, brainstorm, or just keep things humming whenever I needed help.

To the entire Canis Hoopus staff — Jake P., Leo, Brendan, Lucas, Tyler, Jake K., Neil, Scott, Tim, Andrew, Logan, Derek, Chris, Cooper, Gabe, Sam — as Dominique Wilkins once said, “you are only as good as your team.” Well, I’m lucky enough to say that my team was pretty damn good, and I will never be able to thank you enough for the countless time and dedication that you invested into this site.

I’d also be remiss if I didn’t take a second to thank Dane Moore, Jon Krawczynski, Jace Frederick, Chris Hine, and Britt Robson for allowing me to follow them around at games, participate in media scrums, and basically pick their brains about how to become a better writer and podcaster. Timberwolves fans are lucky to have such a strong group of local reporters covering this team, and I want to personally thank each of them for their mentorship over these last two years.

Last but not least, I want to thank both my parents, my wife, and my friends (most of whom are ironically not Timberwolves fans). When I agreed to do this a few years ago, I wanted to treat it like a real job and devote as much time and energy to building up this site as I could. Because of that, I selfishly invested a lot of myself into Canis, which resulted in less time for the people who mattered most. Despite all of that, you all supported me more than I could have ever imagined, and while I may never be able to fully repay you for what you did, I will certainly never forget how much you helped me along this journey.

Words cannot express how truly excited I am for my good friend Jack Borman to take over and steer this ship forward. Jack is amazingly smart, caring, and talented, and has quickly become one of my closer friends throughout all of this. I ask that you please give him just as much support and trust as you’ve given me over these last two years.

I’ve said this countless times before, but it has honestly been a dream come true overseeing daily #kahntent for the best fans in the world. These teams, this community, and this state mean so much to me, and it’s been an absolute pleasure to be able to be a small part of it over the last few years. I’m not sure what the next chapter of covering professional basketball looks like for me, but I’m definitely excited to find out.

Thank you, Canis Hoopus.