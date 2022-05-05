Dane Moore NBA Podcast: The Dave Benz News, Sinclair + The Influence of New Ownership w/ Michael Rand

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Michael Rand of The Star Tribune to discuss the news that Timberwolves play-by-play voice Dave Benz will not return to Bally Sports North’s broadcast team next season and to discuss his article on Bally’s new, stand-alone streaming service that will retail for $20 a month next season. The conversation, necessarily, also hits on the role of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ new ownership beginning to make significant changes the fan experience, the broadcast crew being but a first breadcrumb.

— The role of Sinclair Broadcast Group, who owns Bally Sports, in the dysfunctional relationship between fans who want to watch the Timberwolves but have not had the opportunity with their current television provider

— Is $20 a month a fair price point?

— The frustration of our friend, Dave, losing his job

— The role Timberwolves new ownership played in the Benz decision, as part of a larger plan to change the Timberwolves fan experience — on both television and in-person

— How we are seeing the influence of Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez grow, and how their style is different than Glen Taylor’s

— The role ownership might play in the D’Angelo Russell and other offseason decisions yet to come this summer

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).