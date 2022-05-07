Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast EP. 76 - Reflecting on Wolves Season/Playoffs & Discussing 2nd Round Series

On the latest episode of the Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast, hosts Brendan Hedtke and Doug West sit down to take a look back at the Minnesota Timberwolves 2021-22 season as a whole, their playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, and what should be addressed this offseason in preparation for next year.

Then, the pairing looks into the 2nd round matchups across the NBA Playoffs and brings you their thoughts and analysis on each.

Hear the duo talk about:

The impact of Joel Embiid’s return

Ja Morant’s dominance against Golden State

The “coin-flip” matchup of Boston vs. Milwaukee

and more!

Listen now to find out who Brendan and Doug pick in each matchup, why they are leaning that direction, and how each team can make a push to the conference finals.

