How Will The Timberwolves Approach The Offseason?

Dane is joined by Britt Robson of MinnPost to discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves' upcoming decisions to be made in Thursday's NBA Draft, as well as free agency. Dane and Britt also took some time to reflect on Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors winning the 2022 NBA championship.

Topics include:

— Andrew Wiggins’s performance in the 2022 NBA Finals and what his next contract might look like

— Which position (big/wing/guard) might the Wolves pursue with the No. 19 pick?

— Why would drafting a “big” would be the conservative move?

— What are the differences in drafting a versatile power forward like EJ Liddell versus bigger centers Mark Williams or Walker Kessler? How would those players impact the team moving forward?

— What would the risk profile look like if the Wolves decided to take a home run upside swing on a wing or guard prospect? Would it be worth the gamble?

— Taurean Prince and the incumbent power forward options if the team does not draft one

— Some hypothetical D’Angelo Russell trades

— Comparing Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum’s growth before and after playing with Kyrie Irving to Anthony Edwards’s progression as a player alongside D’Angelo Russell

