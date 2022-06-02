What Did We Learn From Tim Connelly’s Introductory Press Conference?

Our good friend Britt Robson of MinnPost joins Dane on today’s show to react to the introductory press conference for Minnesota Timberwolves’ new president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.

During that conversation, Dane and Britt discuss how Connelly might approach his first offseason in Minnesota before digging into the dynamics between Connelly and the organization’s ownership group, as well as how they might approach the D’Angelo Russell situation this offseason. Finally, Dane and Britt break down the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors matchup in the NBA Finals, including giving their respective picks.

Key questions:

What can we learn from Connelly’s introductory press conference? Does it inform any decisions the team may make this summer?

How did Connelly’s press conference compare to the introductory press conferences of the former presidents — Flip Saunders, Tom Thibodeau and Gersson Rosas — that preceded him?

How will Tim Connelly and the Timberwolves front office broach and act upon the D’Angelo Russell dynamic?

What can a president/head coach/vice president trio of Tim Connelly, Chris Finch and Sachin Gupta yield?

Why did we pick different winners for this year’s NBA Finals, and what should we be expecting from the Celtics and Warriors, respectively?

As discussed in the episode, here is Britt’s most recent column is up over at MinnPost. You can view all of Britt’s columns for MinnPost here.

As promised, latest Wolves: Learning to love the Tim Connelly hire is a triumph of logic over skepticism and the history of dozens of failed gambits. https://t.co/L3p7g27XaE — brittrobson (@brittrobson) June 2, 2022

