When and how to watch the 2022 NBA Draft

A new batch of NBA youngsters will take the first step towards living their dream tomorrow night, so let’s get caught up on how to watch.

What: 2022 NBA Draft

Where to watch: ESPN

When: 7pm CST

The rub on this draft is that there isn’t a “can’t miss” prospect in this class, and that could turn out to be true, but we often see at least a handful of star or pseudo-star players in every draft class. The teams with good scouting departments will find value where they can, regardless of the perceived strength of the class.

I actually think it’s a pretty solid class at the top, but I’m a bit confused about the seemingly consensus opinion that Jabari Smith is the number one player in the draft. He’s an elite shooter, and by virtue a very good scorer, but I don’t see the dynamism aside from his shooting that I would personally want from the top overall pick. To me, Paolo Banchero is the best player in this class, with his combination of size, playmaking, and well-rounded scoring arsenal.

It feels to me a bit like people are overthinking that one, and sort of using the fact that Paolo is so polished already as a perceived slight to his upside. I’m not admittedly not a draft guy, but I don’t really get it. Banchero has picked up a little steam to go number one in the betting markets of late, and is currently (as of Tuesday night) sitting at +255 at DraftKings. He’s actually leaped Chet Holmgren there, with Chet sitting at +350. Smith is still the favorite at -250.

