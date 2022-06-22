Sylvia Fowles Named Co-Captain of 2022 All-Star Game

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



SYLVIA FOWLES



CO-CAPTAIN



8x WNBA ALL-STAR



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/yfZSmPMuOl — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) June 22, 2022

In her 15th and final season in the W, Sylvia Fowles received enough votes to be named to her eighth All-Star game. Though this is not a surprising accomplishment for the former league MVP, for Fowles to still be amongst of cream of the crop at the spry age of 36, going on 37, is certainly worthy of celebration. She is still leading the Lynx with averages of 16.5 points, 10.3 rebounds (1st in the league), and 1.2 blocks per game, showcasing that her All-Star berth is more about her play on the court than a legacy vote. The game will be taking place on Sunday, July 10 at 12:00 pm CT in Chicago, and will be aired on ABC.

Sylvia Fowles, Lynx (8th All-Star selection): The WNBA’s career leader in total rebounds (3,835), defensive rebounds (2,743), and field goal percentage (.598), Fowles has announced that 2022 will be her final season. The 2017 Kia WNBA MVP and two-time Finals MVP is averaging 16.5 points per game and a league-leading 10.3 rebounds per game.

Of all frontcourt players, Fowles ranked 5th in fan and media rank while her peers ranked her 4th overall. Her weighted score of 4.75 is fifth-best overall behind guards Kelsey Plum (1st), Jackie Young (3rd), and fellow forwards A’ja Wilson (2nd) and Breanna Stewart (4th). She received 42,828 total fan votes which ranks 6th overall regardless of position. That tells you how respected she is by everyone.

Sweet Syl has missed the last gives games due to a right knee injury, but according to the Phoenix broadcasters during yesterday’s Lynx victory over the Mercury, Fowles is close to a game action. Her return to the line-up will not only be a welcome sight to the underachieving Minnesota team, but to her many fans around the world.

The following is a @minnesotalynx status report in advance of tomorrow’s game against the Phoenix Mercury at 7:00 p.m. CT.



QUESTIONABLE

Sylvia Fowles (Right Knee)



NWT

Napheesa Collier (Maternity Leave) — Lynx PR (@Lynx_PR) June 22, 2022

At the end of the day, we should all be savoring the remaining basketball days of the best center of all-time.