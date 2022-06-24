What Should We Make of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Draft Class?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson of MinnPost to recap the Minnesota Timberwolves’ whirlwind 2022 NBA Draft night and the swirling rumors about D’Angelo Russell’s future.

Dane and Britt start by discussing the approach President of Basketball Operation Tim Connelly and the revamped front office took to the draft, and from there get in to the players they ultimately wound up with.

The focus begins with Auburn sophomore center Walker Kessler, the Wolves top pick at No. 22 on Thursday night after Connelly and company traded the No. 19 pick to the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 22 and No. 29 selections. The discussion is not exclusively about Kessler as a player but also about how this seems to signal a new view of how to build out the front-court around franchise cornerstone Karl-Anthony Towns.

Duke junior wing Wendell Moore Jr. is next up, whom Minnesota selected No. 26 overall after trading No. 29 and two future second-round picks to the Houston Rockets. Moore Jr. is a high character, high work ethic player that really seems to fit Connelly’s style from his time in Denver.

There is also some fun discussion on Memphis forward Josh Minott, the Wolves’ upside swing of the draft.

Finally, Dane and Britt wrap things up with another D’Angelo Russell discussion. Obviously, there is some talk on the rumors surrounding a potential Russell trade, but more extensively on his fit on this team as they begin to play a different, more layered style of game from last season.

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).

For a 14-day free trial of Aura’s digital security, sign up at Aura.com/Dane

What was your favorite selection of the draft? Join the conversation below in the comments!