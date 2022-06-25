Minnesota Lynx Waive Guard Evina Westbrook, To Bring Back Forward Nina Milić

The Minnesota Lynx on Friday waived rookie guard Evina Westbrook one day ahead of the official halfway point of the season, the date on which her unprotected contract was to become guaranteed.

Westbrook — who was initially signed on May 13 — averaged 2.6 points on 31.8/14.3/66.7 shooting splits to go along with 1.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists to 0.9 turnovers, and 0.8 stocks across 12.4 minutes per game in 14 appearances for the Lynx.

The move frees up a roster spot, which the Lynx would’ve liked to use on forward Nina Milić, who was released from her hardship game ahead of Thursday night’s win over Phoenix, a corresponding move with center Sylvia Fowles returning from a right knee injury.

What I wouldn't necessarily rule out l, though, is Milic returning on a 7-day deal or another hardship if there's an injury. Just don't expect her to sign a guaranteed rest of season deal. — Lucas Seehafer (@seehafer_) June 24, 2022

As Lucas Seehafer of The Next points out, the Lynx do not have the cap space to sign Milić to a rest-of-the-season deal.

Milić has been a bright spot in her 17 games for the Lynx after she was first signed to a hardship contract by Head Coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve on May 6.

She holds averages of 6.9 points on 48.4/30.0/79.2 shooting splits, 3.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists to 1.5 turnovers, and 0.7 stocks in 14.4 minutes per game, including a career-best 23-point, six-rebound performance against the Indiana Fever back on June 12.

According to Winsidr’s Mitchell Hansen, the Lynx plan to bring Milić back on a seven-day contract — which will likely be signed tomorrow ahead of the team’s matchup with the Chicago Sky — after other teams registered interest in the Serbian National Team standout.

According to sources, the Minnesota Lynx are finalizing signing Nikolina Milić to a 7-day contract, beginning Sunday.



At least three other teams expressed interest in Milić since being released Wed., but MN and Milić were determined to work something out for her to return. #WNBA — Mitchell Hansen (@M_Hansen13) June 25, 2022

Milić is eligible to sign three seven-day contracts with the Lynx, per the WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement. She hypothetically would also be eligible to sign a hardship contract should Minnesota be granted an exception for any injuries that may take place in the future.