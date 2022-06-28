Woj: Timberwolves Extend Forward Taurean Prince

We have action!

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves and forward Taurean Prince have come to agreement on an extension that will keep Prince in Minneapolis for two more seasons, at $8 million per year.

While this is unlikely to be the biggest move the Timberwolves make all year, this is a necessary one and a good one. The Wolves have to be glad that Prince wanted to return, especially at a lower number than he was making on his old deal.

Prince surely knew that he was unlikely to get a raise from the $13 million he made last year, but this is still a win-win for the organization and player. TP now gets a little bit of security, as he gets a two-year deal, while the Wolves are able to keep a valuable bench contributor at a pretty good number.

While he started last season slow, Prince’s shooting came around as the year progressed, and ended up shooting a very respectable 37.6% from 3 on pretty decent volume (over 9 3PA per 100 possessions). The willingness to let it fly is just as valuable as his accuracy, especially on a team that is deeper with athletes than it is shooters.

Aside from the shooting, Prince is also a competent defender who is always looking to rotate over and take a charge. He also seems to be a leader in the locker room, and is a player that the younger guys respect.

It’s great to have Prince back, and especially at a number that is easy for the Wolves to stomach. With this getting done just before the opening of free agency, you’d imagine the team may have another signing or two lined up to follow come July 1.

***Update***

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic has reported that only the first year of the Prince extension is guaranteed, which makes this an even bigger win for Minnesota. If Prince plays well again this year, that number is an easy one to fully guarantee. If Prince doesn’t play well or doesn’t fit into the team’s future any longer, they are able to easily get off of that contract. You can’t ask for much better than that.