Is Jaylen Nowell Stock On the Rise? Plus, How Might the Rookies Fit in Minnesota?

On today’s show, we react to the Minnesota Timberwolves’ introductory press conference for their 2022 NBA Draft class: Auburn center Walker Kessler, Duke wing Wendell Moore Jr. and Memphis swingman Josh Minott.

In addition to getting into the rookies’ first media availability, we dive into Wolves Head Coach Chris Finch’s first time speaking with reporters since the draft, which included some dialogue about some Wolves players already on the roster. Most notably, Finch mentioned Jaylen Nowell’s as part of the team’s “young core” along with Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, which certainly seemed noteworthy.

So on top of getting into what Finch and Tim Connelly said about the new rookies, this episode will also focus on what we can take from Finch’s commentary on Nowell. Plus, we dive into Finch’s comments on Karl-Anthony Towns’ ability to sign a four-year supermax extension in July worth upwards of $220 million depending on the fluid 2022-23 salary cap figure.

— Where will Moore Jr. fit in on the roster in terms of position? How might his size help on that front?

— What do the Wolves envision from Kessler — who is regarded as more of a defensive prospect — on the offensive end?

— How might they use Kessler defensively? Are the Wolves married to the high wall scheme?

— What might we be able to expect from Minott in Summer League?

— What would a bigger role for Nowell mean for Malik Beasley?

— Finch on how the Timberwolves plan to approach free agency and the trade market

— KAT’s supermax coming up shortly and what it means for KAT and the franchise

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).

For a 14-day free trial of Aura’s digital security, sign up at Aura.com/Dane