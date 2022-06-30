What are the Ideal Roles for Prince and Nowell and How Might the Timberwolves’ Roster Change?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson of MinnPost to discuss Britt’s most recent column that reflects on the Minnesota Timberwolves’ draft night and considers how President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly and Head Coach Chris Finch might be building this roster out in tandem.

The news of forward Taurean Prince’s new contract extension is discussed before Dane and Britt get into what Prince’s ideal role should be in the context of this evolving roster. Jaylen Nowell’s name has also been primed by Finch in a way that suggests a bigger role for the fourth-year combo guard. So, Dane and Britt also go back and forth about what Nowell’s role might look like, and how the rest of the roster might need to be adjusted to account for Nowell becoming a more consistent presence in the rotation.

Finally, Dane and Britt wrap with some discussion about how Dejounte Murray might fit on the Wolves if he is traded for. That, of course, will no longer happen as Murray has been traded to the Atlanta Hawks for Danilo Gallinari and three future first-round picks and a first-round pick swap.

— Reacting to news of Taurean Prince signing a two-year $16 million contract extension before the start of NBA Free Agency.

— What might a bigger role for Jaylen Nowell look like?

— How rookies Walker Kessler and Wendell Moore Jr. might fit next to D’Angelo Russell if D-Lo is in fact a member of the Timberwolves next season

— What Malik Beasley’s value on the trade market might be and what the motivation for a Beasley trade could be

— Will the Wolves add a power forward in free agency or through a trade?

— Dejounte Murray’s basketball and financial fit on the Wolves if he is traded for

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).

For a 14-day free trial of Aura’s digital security, sign up at Aura.com/Dane