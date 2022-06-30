Minnesota Timberwolves Announce 2022 Summer League Roster

One week after the team’s busy night in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves have finalized and announced their 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League roster.

The Wolves will kick off Summer League with a matchup against the Denver Nuggets on July 8 at 8 PM CT on NBA TV.

This year’s team will be coached by Timberwolves Assistant Coach Kevin Burleson.

Bolded players are those who either currently are or will be on the Wolves’ full-time roster.

Italicized players are those who played for the Iowa Wolves last season.

*indicates a Wolves 2022 NBA Draft selection

No. 9 | G | Leandro Bolmaro | 6-6, 200 pounds | Argentina

No. 17 | F | Brian Bowen II | 6-7, 200 | La Lumiere H.S.

No. 24 | G | Terrell Brown Jr. | 6-3, 185 | Washington | Rookie

No. 30 | F | Deonte Burton | 6-4, 240 | Iowa State

No. 44 | F | George Conditt IV | 6-10, 245 | Iowa State | Rookie

No. 55 | G | Melvin Frazier Jr. | 6-5, 215 | Tulane

No. 10 | G | Kevon Harris | 6-6, 215 | Stephen F. Austin | Rookie

No. 31 | C | Walker Kessler | 7-1, 245 | Auburn | Rookie*

No. 14 | G | Matt Lewis | 6-5, 200 | James Madison

No. 33 | C | David McCormack | 6-10, 250 | Kansas | Rookie

No. 7 | F | Josh Minott | 6-8, 200 | Memphis | Rookie*

No. 15 | G | Wendell Moore Jr. | 6-5, 215 | Duke | Rookie*

No. 35 | F | Marial Shayok | 6-6, 206 | Iowa State

No. 18 | G | Matteo Spagnolo | 6-4, 200 | Italy | Rookie*

No. 20 | F | Phillip Wheeler | 6-8, 185 | Puerto Rico | Rookie

No. 23. | F | Kahlil Whitney | 6-6, 210 | Kentucky | Rookie

There are a few interesting notes about this team.

Leandro Bolmaro will be the headliner and likely have the ball in his hands a ton, which will give him the opportunity to create his own shot off the dribble in pick-and-roll — a key opportunity for him to develop a swing skill for his development. We saw Jaylen Nowell fully capitalize on that opportunity last year, when he scored 22.5 points per game on 44.4/35.5/93.8 shooting splits.

Nathan Knight is not on the team because he is currently a restricted free agent. Keith Smith of Spotrac reported last night that the Wolves tendered a two-way qualifying offer to Knight, meaning that unless he gets a full-time roster offer from another team, he will likely be back with the Wolves on another two-way contract. I would be surprised if Knight doesn’t join the team in Las Vegas once his contract is resolved.

Love this. Knight has been around the facility a good amount this off-season and you can tell Finchy believes in him based on Finch’s willingness to praise him.



Physically, he’s got the strength, agility and size. Just has to refine his game a bit. https://t.co/KS1M2LazLg — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) June 30, 2022

All four players the Timberwolves selected in last week’s draft, including Italian guard Matteo Spagnolo (who is expected to be a draft-and-stash player), will play in Summer League.

Only two players from last year’s Iowa Wolves squad will be in Vegas — Bowen II and Lewis. Both were significant contributors and played well, so it is reasonable to think they will be back in Iowa next season. But, new faces signals that next season’s Iowa Wolves will look very different, which makes sense given the additions of Tim Connelly and Matt Lloyd in the front office.