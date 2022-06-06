Minnesota Timberwolves 2022 NBA Draft Workouts Tracker

With the June 23rd NBA Draft fast approaching, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ preparation is well underway.

The Timberwolves have an obvious need on the interior. As a result, big men or combo 4s with strong rim protecting and defensive rebounding skills are going to be a focus in the draft.

Luckily for Minnesota, there should be several serviceable options at No. 19 and more high-end prospects available and the early-mid teens; given that the Wolves have three second-round picks, it should be possible for Tim Connelly and company to move up a few spots if they choose to pursue that route, too.

Darren Wolfson of KSTP has been the go-to man for Wolves’ draft workout reporting, tweeting out confirmed workouts on a near daily basis now that workouts are in full swing. Here is a comprehensive list of players that Wolfson has reported (or corroborated) either have completed or are scheduled to complete a workout for the Timberwolves.

All heights, weights, ages and rankings are courtesy of the The Ringer (ranked) or Basketball Reference (not ranked).

Note: Age is the player’s age on draft day.

Confirmed Workouts

Tari Eason | PF | 6-7, 217 | SO, LSU | Age: 21.1 | Rank: 16

Kennedy Chandler | PG | 6-0, 172 | FR, Tennessee | Age: 19.7 | Rank: 20

E.J Liddell | PF | 6-6, 243 | JR, Ohio State | Age: 21.5 | Rank: 21

Jean Montero | PG | 6-2, 172 | Overtime Elite | Age: 18.9 | Rank: 37

Hyunjung Lee | SG | 6-7, 210 | JR, Davidson | Age: 21.8 | Rank: NR

J.D. Davison | PG | 6-3, 175 | FR, Alabama | Age: 19.8 | Rank: NR

Andrew Nembhard | PG | 6-5, 193 | SR, Gonzaga | Age: 22.5 | Rank: NR

Julian Champagnie | SF | 6-8, 220 | JR, St. John’s | Age: 21.0 | Rank: NR

Johnny Juzang | SG | 6-7, 215 | JR, UCLA | Age: 21.2 | Rank: NR

Brady Manek | PF | 6-9, 231 | SR, North Carolina | Age: 23.7 | Rank: NR

Gabriele Procida | SG | 6-7, 194 | Italy | Age: 20.0 | Rank: NR

Payton Willis | PG | 6-4, 200 | SR, Minnesota | Age: 24.4 | Rank: NR

Matteo Spagnolo | SG | 6-4, 185 | Italy | Age: 19.4 | Rank: NR

Nate Laszewski | PF | 6-10, 227 | SR, Notre Dame | Age: 22.9 | Rank: NR

Quenton Jackson | SG | 6-5, 175 | JR, Texas A&M | Age: 23.7 | Rank: NR

Theo John | C | 6-9, 255 | SR, Duke | Age: 23.8 | Rank: NR

Michael Devoe | SG | 6-5, 197 | SR, Georgia Tech | Age: 22.5 | Rank: NR

Savion Flagg | SG | 6-7, 223 | SR, Sam Houston State | Age: 23.1 | Rank: NR

Jeriah Horne | SF | 6-7, 220 | SR, Tulsa | Age: 24.2 | Rank: NR

Grant Sherfield | PG | 6-2, 189 | JR, Nevada | Age: 22.7 | Rank: NR

Iverson Molinar | SG | 6-3, 190 | JR, Mississippi State | Age: 22.6 | Rank: NR

Brad Davison | PG | 6-4, 202 | SR, Wisconsin | Age: 23.3 | Rank: NR

This stream will be updated as Doogie reports workouts over the course of the next couple weeks. You can follow all of our draft-related coverage over at the Canis NBA Draft page.