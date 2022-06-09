Minnesota Timberwolves President Tim Connelly Joins the Dane Moore NBA Podcast

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Tim Connelly, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ newly hired president of basketball operations. As Connelly and his front office ramp up for the 2022 NBA Draft and free agency, the conversation touches on an array of topics:

— Does the Denver Nuggets, his previous team, having the 21st and the Wolves having the 19th pick make the first-round selection process easier?

— What will the war room environment look like on draft night?

— In what ways will having previous experience in a lead executive role help avoid mistakes?

— What are Connelly’s areas of expertise (outside of his extensive scouting background) and how might those help the Timberwolves front office?

— What was Connelly’s perception of Anthony Edwards from afar, and how has that perception evolved now since becoming a part of the organization?

— Have you seen Ant in Adam Sandler’s and Juancho Hernangómez’s new movie Hustle?

— How can this team address its needs — according to head coach Chris Finch — to get bigger and more physical this offseason?

— Does that growth have to externally instead of internally?

— Can Karl-Anthony Towns play power forward next season, next to another more traditional center?

