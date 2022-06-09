Reports: Dell Demps To Join Timberwolves Front Office

Just two short weeks after being hired as the new President of Basketball Operations for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tim Connelly has already made his second major addition to the team’s front office:

The Timberwolves are finalizing an agreement with Dell Demps to join Tim Connelly’s front office staff, sources tell @ShamsCharania and me. Demps will work closely with Connelly, Sachin Gupta, Matt Lloyd, Joe Branch and Manny Rohan as the draft looms — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) June 9, 2022

As our good friend Jon Krawczynski added in a follow-up tweet, Dell Demps was the General Manager for the New Orleans Pelicans for nine years, and during that time he actually hired Tim Connelly to be his Assistant GM in 2010 before TC eventually left for his most recent gig with the Denver Nuggets.

Less than a week ago it was announced that the Timberwolves were set to hire former Orlando Magic executive Matt Lloyd as Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations (which by most organizational charts is technically a small step below Sachin Gupta’s title of Executive VP of Basketball Operations), and now we have news of Demps joining the fray as well. It remains to be seen what Demps’ new official title will be with the Timberwolves, but after Quin Snyder stepped down as head coach of the Utah Jazz, the writing was on the wall that Demps (and other assistant coaches under Snyder) would likely be looking elsewhere for work.

With the NBA Draft scheduled for two weeks from today (and free agency slated to start just a short while after that), Minnesota will now enter a pivotal offseason led by Tim Connelly, Sachin Gupta, Matt Lloyd, Joe Branch, Steven Senior, and Manny Rohan.