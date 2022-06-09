 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Reports: Dell Demps To Join Timberwolves Front Office

Demps and Tim Connelly will be reunited in Minnesota after originally working together in New Orleans.

By Kyle Theige
Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Just two short weeks after being hired as the new President of Basketball Operations for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tim Connelly has already made his second major addition to the team’s front office:

As our good friend Jon Krawczynski added in a follow-up tweet, Dell Demps was the General Manager for the New Orleans Pelicans for nine years, and during that time he actually hired Tim Connelly to be his Assistant GM in 2010 before TC eventually left for his most recent gig with the Denver Nuggets.

Less than a week ago it was announced that the Timberwolves were set to hire former Orlando Magic executive Matt Lloyd as Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations (which by most organizational charts is technically a small step below Sachin Gupta’s title of Executive VP of Basketball Operations), and now we have news of Demps joining the fray as well. It remains to be seen what Demps’ new official title will be with the Timberwolves, but after Quin Snyder stepped down as head coach of the Utah Jazz, the writing was on the wall that Demps (and other assistant coaches under Snyder) would likely be looking elsewhere for work.

With the NBA Draft scheduled for two weeks from today (and free agency slated to start just a short while after that), Minnesota will now enter a pivotal offseason led by Tim Connelly, Sachin Gupta, Matt Lloyd, Joe Branch, Steven Senior, and Manny Rohan.

