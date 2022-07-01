What are the Wolves Getting in Kyle Anderson?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Memphis Grizzlies beat writer Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian to discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves’ signing of now-former Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson.

Chris breaks down the four-year Anderson experience in Memphis and gives his opinion on why he believes Anderson is good fit in Minnesota, whether that be next to Karl-Anthony Towns in the starting lineup or as a backup forward for the Wolves.

Additionally, Dane and Chris go back-and-forth about why Grizzlies’ backup point guard Tyus Jones ultimately chose to stay in Memphis rather than pursuing a free agent deal from Minnesota or elsewhere.

Enjoy getting to know Anderson from the Memphis perspective, both Anderson’s merits as a modern day forward and the elements of his game that can hold him back.

Topics from today’s show include:

— Anderson’s strengths and weaknesses in Memphis and how those may be accentuated and mitigated in Minnesota

— How Anderson transformed to remain an effective player and fit a new front office vision, new coach and new system

— How does Anderson fit in the Wolves’ lineup next to KAT?

— Why Anderson is a “Chris Finch player”

— What position does Anderson view himself as and how might that help or hinder Finch’s rotation?

— Did the Grizzlies overpay to bring Jones back? Was he ever a realistic target for the Wolves in a sign-and-trade?

— Do you like the Wolves’ prospective signing?

— How many minutes should Anderson play in the Wolves’ rotation?

— Did the Wolves overpay or get Anderson at a good salary value?