How Should We Feel About the Timberwolves’ First Day of Free Agency?

The day before NBA Free Agency kicked off, the Minnesota Timberwolves got their summer started by extending forward Taurean Prince for two more seasons. Prince, much to many fans’ delight, will be returning as an impact veteran, both on the court and in the locker room, for a young Timberwolves team that saw great improvement last season. His new deal, worth $16 million over the next two seasons, could prove to be a win for the Wolves if he continues to play well this season.

Once free agency officially started at 5 PM CT, we saw the floodgates open as Shams Charania tweeted out deals left and right. There was not much for surprises in the first wave, at least not major ones. The Timberwolves did not make a move for over two and a half hours until it was reported that they were signing former Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson to a two-year deal for $18 million. The Wolves used most of their Mid-Level Exception to get Anderson on the roster.

Then, as soon as it was possible, it was reported that Minnesota and star center Karl-Anthony Towns had agreed to terms on a four-year, supermax contract extension that will have Towns committed to Minnesota through the 2027-28 season. Towns, who arguably just finished his best season, will now be a pillar of the franchise for years to come. If he finishes his extension in Minnesota, he will be the longest tenured Wolf in history, having played for the team for 14 years.

On the latest episode of the Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast, hosts Brendan Hedtke and Doug West talk about the Wolves extending Prince and Towns, signing Anderson, and the potential for a trade involving D’Angelo Russell.

The duo also talks about:

The Kevin Durant sweepstakes

Rudy Gobert to Minnesota rumors

Surprise signings

& more!

