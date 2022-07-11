Canis Pulsus - Vol. XX: 2022 Offseason Reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been busy. President of Basketball Operations, Tim Connelly, and his crew of super-front-office-friends put together one of the biggest offseasons in Wolves history. Is that good, or bad? That’s for you to decide with...

Canis Pulsus Vol. XX.

Canis Pulsus is designed to give our Canis Hoopus community a published voice.

A pulse, if you will.

We all know that if CH occupied all seats in the media, Tim Connelly would have already won Executive of the Year (again). So now is your opportunity to weigh in with your opinions. Has he blessed or cursed the future of the Wolves?

It’s a simple concept, really. Just submit your votes as honestly or sarcastically as you would like. All individual submissions will remain anonymous so no one will know if you were the one voter who gave an A+ grade for drafting the Italian Ricky Rubio. Once the survey closes, the results as a whole will be published on Canis Hoopus and (in theory) be sent to Marc Lore and ARod to digest.

Canis Pulsus Vol. XX - Offseason Reactions

Vote link: https://forms.gle/hoRNimY5cciao7kdA

*Voting ends Wednesday, 7/13*

Share your thoughts on the 2022 Timberwolves offseason moves. How worried are you about the lack of future 1st round picks? How excited are you about the Gobert & Towns frontcourt pairing? What do you envision Russell/Edwards/McDaniels/Towns/Gobert core achieving in the 2022-2023 season? With the new roster changes, my feelings on the direction of the Timberwolves are...

