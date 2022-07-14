How Far Does Timberwolves Minority Owner Marc Lore Think His Team Can Go?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx minority owner Marc Lore. Dane and Marc recap a wild last six weeks for the organization — from the hiring Tim Connelly away from the Denver Nuggets to the Rudy Gobert trade with the Utah Jazz, and the pair make sure not to brush over the Karl-Anthony Towns supermax extension that will keep Towns in Minnesota through 2026-27 with a player option for 2027-28.

Marc also recaps a whirlwind of a first season as an owner, looks forward to Year 2, and explains the process of continuing to develop the culture he envisions in Minnesota.

Today’s topics include:

— Everything that went into hiring Tim Connelly as President of Basketball Operations

— Empowering the people you hire to do their jobs to the best of their abilities

— The process of developing a culture in Minnesota and everything that goes into it

— The logic behind the Rudy Gobert trade and Marc’s interest in data driven decision-making

— How high of a ceiling does the Gobert trade give the Wolves? Does Marc think the Wolves can win a title with the roster as currently constructed?

— Is there any reason to believe that Lore approaching the Wolves like he has his other business ventures will not work? What values go into success across businesses?

— How will stability help the team long-term? How close is Lore to accomplishing everything he and Alex Rodriguez set out to do by the time they take over in December of 2023?

— How does a new arena fit into Lore’s and A-Rod’s long-term plan in Minnesota?

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).

