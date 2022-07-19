Has Time Changed Our View of the Rudy Gobert Trade? Plus, Summer League Reactions

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson from MinnPost to further discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves’ acquisition of three-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert after some time to reflect on the blockbuster move.

Additional topics include the Austin Rivers signing to a one-year veteran’s minimum contract, impressions of first-round pick Wendell Moore Jr. and second-round pick Josh Minott in Summer League, and finally where Vegas has set the Wolves win total over/under for the upcoming season.

Now with more time to let the Gobert deal sink in, Dane and Britt get in to more of the nitty-gritty of where Gobert’s impact will be felt most. What is Gobert’s expected impact on offense versus defense?

The Rivers conversation is really more about what we expect Minnesota’s rotation to end up looking like. Where does Rivers rank in the pecking order compared to Bryn Forbes and Jaylen Nowell specifically? How important is situational depth, especially to a young team?

What stood out, for better or worse, from Moore Jr. and Minott’s Summer League performance? And where do those two fit in the Wolves pecking order at the moment and into this upcoming season? Will they be in Iowa or on the NBA squad?

Vegas set the Wolves 2022-23 season win total over/under at 49.5 (or 48.5 if you find the right book). What does that win total suggest about the perception of the Timberwolves in the Western Conference hierarchy? And how profitable is the idea of betting on Chris Finch’s crew being a 50-win team this season?

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).

