What Can We Expect from this Timberwolves Team?

The Minnesota Timberwolves made the biggest move of the offseason by trading Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, 3 first-round picks, and a pick swap to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert. The move signified the start of a new wave in Minnesota; Big Ball.

Now the idea of having two bigger front court players isn’t as much of a novel concept in today’s NBA as many claim it is. Cleveland runs out a lineup including Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, Memphis deploys Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson Jr. in their front line together, Indiana had Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis next to one another for years, and the reigning runner-up Boston Celtics had Al Horford playing next to Robert Williams III. Of course, none of those duos are a perfect 1:1 match for the Towns and Gobert pairing, but it does put away the notion that a two-big lineup is unheard of and cannot work.

On today’s episode of Bleav in Timberwolves, hosts Brendan Hedtke and Doug West are back from their busy summer of coaching high school hoops and are ready to dive into some Wolves talk.

The pair breaks down their thoughts on the Gobert trade and how he seems to fit with the Timberwolves on both sides of the ball. Then, Brendan and Doug looks at the additional moves the Wolves have made, including the signing of Bryn Forbes, Austin Rivers, and Eric Paschall.

Finally, they look at the projected win totals for the Timberwolves and discuss if they believe the line is a fair one, taking into consideration all of the factors that will be in play next season.

