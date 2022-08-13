Will Anthony Edwards Make an All-NBA Team This Season?

It is the lull of the NBA offseason as players around the league are participating in local Pro-Ams, playing for their home countries’ national teams, or meeting up with other pros to get some run in at a random gym somewhere and having the highlights uploaded to Twitter. We are anxiously awaiting the release of the 2022-23 NBA regular season schedule so we can all bellyache over the number of back-to-backs the Wolves will play in and the lack of national TV shine the franchise will undoubtedly receive.

Regardless of what exactly the players are up to, it remains true that there is nearly no substantial news to break down on your favorite franchise, the Minnesota Timberwolves. So, with training camp still well over a month away, the hosts of the Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast, Brendan Hedtke and Doug West, decided it was time to turn to the fans and answer their questions.

On the latest episode, Brendan and Doug answer a variety of questions from you, the listeners. The duo goes deep into answering questions like:

How many All-Star selections will the Wolves have?

What All-NBA team does Anthony Edwards end up on?

Will Karl-Anthony Towns be able to keep up with the elite power forwards in today’s NBA?

What can we reasonably expect from Jaden McDaniels in year 3?

Does the bench have enough spacing?

How much time will the team need to gel on the court?

