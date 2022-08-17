What Are We Most Excited to See During the 2022-23 Timberwolves Season?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson from MinnPost to discuss the elements of this new Minnesota Timberwolves team that we are most interested in/excited to see once the season rolls around.

Given all the change the Wolves have undergone this offseason, there’s plenty to get into. But, there’s also plenty that is difficult to project as a result of President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly sending Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley to the Utah Jazz in order to acquire three-time All-Star Rudy Gobert, yet didn’t acquire a direct, one-to-one replacement for those players and the roles they filled in Minnesota last season.

Some of those topics include:

— What players on the roster will serve as a connective tissue that enhance the new roster

— How the Wolves matchup against the Western Conference elites early on in the season, despite other powers returning to full strength

— The ways Head Coach Chris Finch might go about increasing Rudy Gobert’s role in the offense

— Projecting newly acquired veteran swingman Kyle Anderson as the 6th man, and who he will be able to play alongside

— What All-NBA center Karl-Anthony Towns has prioritized in the offseason, so as to be able to fit into his new role/position at the 4 alongside Gobert.

— How much attention the Wolves will receive in the national media? Should they receive more or less than this?

