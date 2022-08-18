Wolves, Bally Sports North Name Michael Grady as Play-By-Play Announcer

The Minnesota Timberwolves (in conjunction with Bally Sports North) announced earlier today that Michael Grady will be the team’s new television play-by-play announcer. Grady will team up this season with color analyst Jim Petersen to call Wolves games on Bally Sports North. In addition to his play-by-play role, Grady will represent the Timberwolves on many platforms, inclusive of team events, team content and more.

“Michael’s extensive knowledge of the game and his genuine on-air style make him the perfect fit for this role,” said Timberwolves & Lynx Chief Executive Officer Ethan Casson. “As Michael returns to his Midwest roots, we couldn’t be more excited to have his voice on the call for Timberwolves games for seasons to come.”

Grady, 39, a multi-time Emmy Award winning reporter, host and producer and 2016 Indiana Sportscaster of the Year comes to the Twin Cities after spending the last six years with the YES Network in New York as the Brooklyn Nets courtside reporter. His television play-by-play experience includes the New York Liberty, the 2022 WNBA Commissioners Cup along with hosting the YES Network’s pre-and post-game coverage for the New York Yankees and the Yankees Batting Practice Today show. Grady has also spent time on the sidelines for CBS Sports calling NFL and college football as well as calling play-by-play for college basketball for the network. In addition, he’s served as the play-by-play announcer for NBATV and Turner Sports.

Now that Michael Grady is the Wolves' new play-by-play announcer, this is a fun video with D'Angelo Russell to look back on from 2019.



Here is @Grady telling @Dloading that the Nets made the playoffs.pic.twitter.com/LxrnAcky3g — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) August 18, 2022

“Today is a thrilling day for myself and my family as this has been my lifelong dream to be an NBA play-by-play announcer,” said Grady. “I can’t wait to join Jim Petersen and the rest of the Bally Sports North crew calling games for this exciting franchise. I also look forward to interacting with our phenomenal Timberwolves fans and partners in the community to continue to tell the stories of this great basketball state.”

Grady began his broadcasting career in his home state of Indiana in 2003, when he joined 1070 WIBC Radio in Indianapolis as a producer before moving to 107.5 ESPN Radio in Indianapolis as executive producer in 2007. From 2014-2017, he was a sports anchor at WRTV-TV, the ABC affiliate in Indianapolis, where he won an Emmy Award for his coverage of the 2016 Indianapolis 500. While in Indianapolis and later in New York, Grady co-hosted the “Grady and Big Joe Show” with former Indianapolis Colts player Joe Staysniak on 107.5 ESPN Radio in Indianapolis from 2011 to 2019. He additionally served as the Indiana Pacers’ public address announcer from 2010-2017.

The Timberwolves have a new voice: Michael Grady arrives from Brooklyn to take the lead for Bally Sports North https://t.co/Xk9aKvtRYU — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) August 18, 2022

“Michael’s unique background and basketball acumen will serve him well in his new role,” said Executive Producer for Bally Sports North Tony Tortorici. “Fans will enjoy his smooth delivery for this exciting new era of Timberwolves basketball and he will be a great compliment to longtime Timberwolves analyst Jim Petersen.”

There aren’t enough words fam !!

I’m bursting with pride & excitement for the best human I know.. @Grady

LOVE you G, will be watching you shine ✨ https://t.co/sfg8prsai9 — sarah kustok (@sarahkustok) August 18, 2022

In general, this seems like a home run hire for a team (and ownership group) that continues to place an emphasis on “big game hunting.” Michael Grady was beloved during his time in Brooklyn, and while the departure of Dave Benz has left many Wolves fans frustrated, I think they will quickly come to love Grady’s overall energy, passion, and knowledge for the game of basketball.

Welcome to Minnesota, Michael!