How Will The Timberwolves Match Up With The Thunder Early In The Season?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Andrew Schlecht — who covers the Oklahoma City Thunder for The Athletic — to discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves matching up with the Thunder twice in the first three games of the regular season.

This podcast isn’t necessarily a game preview. But in light of the 2022-23 season schedule coming out last week, this conversation serves as a way to think about how the two teams project to match up with each other without having seen either team on the court as a whole yet.

— The Wolves’ extremely soft schedule to start the season and how it will may alter their season trajectory

— How do OKC fans feel about opening the season in Minnesota? Do Thunder fans believe the Wolves will be anywhere near as good as Timberwolves fans hope they may be?

— The homecoming angle for Minneapolis native Chet Holmgren playing his first career NBA game at Target Center, where he won three state titles playing for Minnehaha Academy alongside Jalen Suggs.

— Understanding who exactly is going to start/be in Oklahoma City Head Coach Mark Daigneault’s rotation to open up the year. How might that change over the course of the season?

— Who projects to guard who? How are the Timberwolves going to matchup with the Thunder and how will Oklahoma City chose to matchup with Minnesota?

— Will Wolves Head Coach Chris Finch put Rudy Gobert on Holmgren, and if so, would that be what the Thunder would prefer (pulling Gobert away from the basket)?

— Which matchup are you most excited to watch?

— Which Thunder player do you have the highest hopes for this season?