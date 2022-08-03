Wolves Agree to Terms With Forward C.J. Elleby on Exhibit 10 Contract

During the off-season, NBA teams are allowed to carry up to 20 players on their roster, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are taking advantage of that to create some competition for their final roster spot. They have reportedly agreed on an Exhibit 10 contract with C.J. Elleby, who will compete with Nathan Knight for the final roster spot.

Exhibit 10 deal for Elleby. Gives the Wolves some more wing depth. Will be competition for that 15th spot on the roster. https://t.co/EssHYjv4lQ — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) August 2, 2022

In two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Elleby averaged 4.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 39% from the floor and 27.5% from three. Elleby is a high-energy role player who is a fine rebounder for a forward. He’s yet to show much polish offensively, but he is still just 22 years old.

More than anything, what sticks out about Elleby is just that he plays really hard. He’s got a Josh Okogie-like motor, and that’s an attitude that the Wolves will surely be happy to have in camp. I’m glad to see them embrace a competitive environment.

CJ Elleby got a lot of run for Portland last year after Dame got hurt and CJ got traded -- started 28 games



He's 6'6"/6'7" with a 6'7" wingspan. More of a big wing. But I remember him being used as one of those "smalls" who guarded KAT while they brought doubles. Dude plays HARD https://t.co/ASP0aH9QHp — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) August 2, 2022

I’m skeptical that he will end up making the team, but I certainly don’t see any problem with the Wolves creating as much competition as possible for those final roster spots. Every roster spot is valuable, and while I really like Nathan Knight as a person and think he’s shown flashes of being a successful NBA player, there’s no harm in taking advantage of this opportunity.

The benefit of these Exhibit 10 contracts is that they can easily be converted to a two-way contract if need be. Again, I’d be surprise if this amounts to anything more than just training camp competition, but it is interesting nonetheless. Roster spots will need to be earned. That’s the message that this off-season has sent to me, and it’s something that is good to see for a team that hopes to establish themselves as a contender.