Minnesota Lynx Center Sylvia Fowles Named To WNBA All-Defensive First Team

Congrats to Syl on being named to the All-Defensive First Team!

Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles was named to her eighth WNBA All-Defensive First Team on Tuesday, following an impressive final season in which she led the league in rebounds per game (9.8), was sixth in blocks per game (1.2) and one of seven players in the W to average at least one block and one steal per game.

The four-time Defensive Player of the Year joined this year’s DPOTY A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm, as well as Washington Mystics guards Ariel Atkins and Natasha Cloud on this year’s First Team, the league announced yesterday.

Fowles received four votes for DPOTY, trailing only Wilson (20), Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (14) and Stewart (13).

The honor is so richly deserved for the legendary Lynx, who remained excellent defensively while trying bring her team into the playoffs despite fighting through a soft tissue knee injury and plantar fasciitis concurrently.

blocks on blocks on blocks.

Sweet Syl retires holding elite career marks all-time in league history in several key defensive categories:

Defensive rebounds (2,875, first)

Total rebounds (4,007, first)

Rebounds per game (9.8, first)

Defensive win shares (30.6, second)

Blocks (721, third)

Block percentage (4.8%, 11th)

Steals (490, 19th)

“I want my legacy to be dominance,” Fowles said to ESPN during an on-court interview after her final home game on August 13.

“It’s all I know. I’m never looking for an easy way out. I’m always putting myself at the front of the line. So whatever needs to be done that night, I think I’m the first one to step up and be willing to do that,” Fowles told Canis Hoopus later that night. “I think me taking those responsibilities kind of show throughout my career, and I’m very proud of that.”

When you combine the W25 member’s First Team selections (eight) and Second Team selections (three), her 11 total appearances on the league’s All-Defensive Teams ties Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings for the most in WNBA history.

There’s no doubt that Fowles will soon put on that orange jacket and rightfully take her place in Springfield, Mass. in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame among the greatest players to ever lace ‘em up.

It’s only fitting that Fowles, arguably the most dominant defensive player of all-time, headlines the All-Defensive First Team on her way out.